RFQ alert: City of Austin seeks quotations for 111 solar installations

Last spring Austin, Texas city council members approved a resolution to put solar on the rooftops of city-owned buildings. The resolution supports the Austin Climate Equity Plan that aims for net-zero community-wide carbon emissions by 2040 with an emphasis on cutting emissions by 2030. In keeping with that plan, the city is seeking a request for quotations (RFQ) for the solar projects planned for 111 municipal facilities.

Austin plans to make use of existing infrastructure by placing solar on rooftops and over parking lots. In addition to parking lots, the City-owned facilities on the site list designated for solar include at least seven fire stations, libraries, maintenance facilities, garages, recreation centers, city hall, and more.

Quotations on design, engineering, building, operations, maintenance and decommissioning are due by January 6, 2026 at 2 p.m. CST with questions due by December 22, 2025 at 5 p.m. CST. An online pre-offer conference will take place via Microsoft Teams on December 19, 2025 at 11 a.m. CST. Teams meeting ID: 277 171 690 189 99 Passcode 45Vf2kK3. Solicitation-specific questions can be directed to shawn.willett@austintexas.gov.

Austin’s electric customers are served by Austin Energy and connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.