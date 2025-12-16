RFP Alert: CPS Energy seeks 500 MW of Texas battery storage

CPS Energy, has launched a request for proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 500 MW of additional battery energy storage. The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, January 30, 2026, at 11:45 p.m. Central Time.
The Texan utility company is headquartered in San Antonio and serves the region along with parts of seven adjoining counties.
It aims to have more than 1,000 MW of operational or contracted storage capacity on completion of the RFP. To date, the utility has brought 50 MW of storage capacity online, and its RFP forms part of its Vision 2027 Generation Plan. An additional 470 MW is in development and expected to be online in 2026.
To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.