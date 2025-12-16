RFP Alert: CPS Energy seeks 500 MW of Texas battery storage

From ESS News

CPS Energy, has launched a request for proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 500 MW of additional battery energy storage. The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, January 30, 2026, at 11:45 p.m. Central Time.

The Texan utility company is headquartered in San Antonio and serves the region along with parts of seven adjoining counties.

It aims to have more than 1,000 MW of operational or contracted storage capacity on completion of the RFP. To date, the utility has brought 50 MW of storage capacity online, and its RFP forms part of its Vision 2027 Generation Plan. An additional 470 MW is in development and expected to be online in 2026.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.