Amazon leads funding round for U.S. silicon solid-state battery maker

Blue Current, which has a pilot production line in California, will use funding from an $80 million financing round led by Amazon to advance commercialization of its silicon solid-state battery technology for stationary storage and mobility applications in the United States.

Image: Wikimedia Commons, Elliot Brown

Tech giant Amazon is backing US domestic battery manufacturing efforts, taking a lead role in the latest funding round of California-based silicon solid-state battery maker Blue Current.

Blue Current announced it closed a more than $80 million Series D extension funding round led by Amazon, with participation from Koch Disruptive Technologies, Piedmont Capital, Allen & Company, and Rusheen Capital Partners.

From its pilot line facility in Hayward, California, Blue Current produces silicon solid-state batteries and it is now gearing up for commercialization, according to the company’s CEO, Susan Stone.

