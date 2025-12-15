Amazon leads funding round for U.S. silicon solid-state battery maker

From ESS News

Tech giant Amazon is backing US domestic battery manufacturing efforts, taking a lead role in the latest funding round of California-based silicon solid-state battery maker Blue Current.

Blue Current announced it closed a more than $80 million Series D extension funding round led by Amazon, with participation from Koch Disruptive Technologies, Piedmont Capital, Allen & Company, and Rusheen Capital Partners.

From its pilot line facility in Hayward, California, Blue Current produces silicon solid-state batteries and it is now gearing up for commercialization, according to the company’s CEO, Susan Stone.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.