Waaree secures 288 MW hail-resilient module order for Texas utility-scale solar projects

Waaree Solar Americas, a solar panel manufacturer, announced it as secured an order from utility-scale solar developer and owner-operator Sabanci Renewables for 288 MW of solar modules.

The order is expected to supply two projects in Texas, the Pepper Solar Project located in Waco and the Lucky 7 Solar Project in Brashear. Module delivery for both projects is expected to begin in Q3 2026.

The order marks the first deployment of 620 W bifacial solar modules featuring an advanced 3.2 mm high-resilience front glass designed specifically for severe weather and hail-prone geographies.

“Our 3.2 mm high-strength hail-resistant modules are designed for the toughest climates, and this project demonstrates our capability to deliver advanced solar solutions engineered for extreme environments,” said Sunil Rathi, president, Waaree Solar Americas.

According to GCube Insurance, hail damage to solar projects represents 1% of filed claims, but over 50% of total losses.

VDE Americas estimates that 3.2 mm fully tempered glass is roughly twice as resistant to hail impacts as the 2 mm heat-strengthened glass now used in many panels.

Waaree Solar Americas said its hail-resistant modules are designed for utility-scale performance with enhanced mechanical load strength and reduced degradation. The company said it places a focus on supply chain transparency in its Bill of Materials, supporting compliance and supply diversification in the U.S. market.