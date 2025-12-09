Global lithium-ion battery pack prices fall to $108/kWh, says BNEF

Battery pack prices for stationary storage fell to $70/kWh in 2025, a 45% drop from 2024, making it the cheapest lithium-ion category for the first time, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF).

Image: BloombergNEF

While the pace of price decreases has slowed, lithium-ion battery packs have reached a new record low in 2025. According to the latest analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF), prices have fallen 8% since 2024 to $108/kWh, making them 93% lower than in 2010.

Despite an increase in battery metal costs, continued cell manufacturing overcapacity, intense competition and the ongoing shift to lower-cost lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries helped drive down pack prices, according to BNEF’s 2025 Lithium-Ion Battery Price Survey.

Battery metal prices rose in 2025 due to supply risks in Chinese lithium operations and new cobalt export quotas in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

