Solar powers the warfighter

When thinking about solar power, I imagine your mind goes straight to a field of panels or a rooftop. What if I told you that you’re not looking high enough for the power that can be unleashed with American-made solar? Warfighters that rely on satellites, and increasingly surveillance drones, rely on solar generation. Solar power is nearly universal on satellite communication systems that provide our warfighters with enhanced lethality. The U.S. Navy just piloted a solar-powered drone that flew for 74 hours, capable of long-distance surveillance missions.

In a demonstration of how critical to military applications solar power is, the Department of War (DoW) is eliminating any reliance on China by sourcing fully U.S. made solar components and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2026 recognizes the importance of American made next-generation solar in our defense systems. Early support for next-generation perovskite and tandem U.S. solar manufacturers is needed to make sure the U.S. maintains its technology lead.

The FY26 NDAA and Solar for the Warfighter: National security leaders in Congress get it. The final FY26 NDAA recognized both the vulnerability posed by certain solar technologies where China controls the critical mineral supply chains and the promise of U.S. solar manufacturing:

“The committee also recognizes the urgency of accelerating the domestic production of alternative space solar technology, as recent measures taken by the Chinese government to ban the export of strategic minerals, specifically gallium and germanium threaten to cut off the world’s largest supplier of these minerals, dramatically increasing already extremely high costs and extremely long lead times associated with legacy technology. By fostering a robust domestic manufacturing capability for space-stable silicon solar panels, we can reduce our reliance on foreign supply chains, mitigate potential vulnerabilities, reduce costs and lead times, and generally enhance our nation’s ability to maintain our leadership in space exploration and defense. Therefore, the committee directs the Secretary of the Air Force to provide a briefing to the House Committee on Armed Services not later than February 1, 2026, on the status of the domestic space solar manufacturing industrial base.”

SEC. 847. PROHIBITING THE PURCHASE OF PHOTOVOLTAIC MODULES OR INVERTERS FROM FOREIGN ENTITIES OF CONCERN.

“None of the funds authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be used to enter into a contract for the procurement of photovoltaic modules manufactured by a foreign entity of concern.”

National security experts, DoW and Congress understand the U.S. needs to continue to onshore our solar supply chain to mitigate any concerns with gallium and germanium (gallium arsenide (GaAs)) based solar cells. These cells are the incumbent technology for space solar, produced by a limited number of manufactures that sell into a market expected to grow sevenfold by 2035. This year, the U.S. reshored every part of the silicon-based solar supply chain and now has the capacity to build the next generation of defense-based solar completely free of China’s supply chains.

But satellites are only part of the equation. The U.S. Army, through the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program, and the U.S. Navy, through Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts, are currently using solar-powered drones that can stay in the air for weeks, providing significant surveillance and communications advantages. Skydweller Aero Inc. (image above) is developing an aircraft capable of staying in the air for 90 days.

Next generation

More power means more lethality. That is what the next generation of solar offers for our surveillance and communications equipment. Now that the silicon supply chain has been secured, the U.S. can pursue the next generation of solar technologies for the warfighter. Getting to the next-generation of solar technology before China is critical for meeting our defense energy needs.

By generating energy from different wavelengths of light, tandem solar modules (tandems) combine silicon and perovskite or thin-film layers to reach higher efficiencies. Recent testing shows that tandems can provide over 50% greater lifetime power output and are more lightweight than conventional solar cells – critical for satellites.

SEMA members are currently testing tandem technologies in space but this technology has yet to be commercialized. That is why the DoW recently partnered with Swift Solar, a SEMA member, to complete a first-of-a-kind demonstration of its US-manufactured perovskite tandem solar technology for the DoW’s Cyber Fortress exercise in Virginia Beach, VA this August.

The U.S. has an opportunity to leapfrog China’s solar technology, and maintain global energy generation for satellites. But targeted investment by the government and domestic procurement requirements focused on domestic, non-foreign entity of concern manufacturers are needed to counter China’s market manipulation and make the leap.

China

According to ReTHINK Energy (above), silicon-based tandem is projected to reach nearly 90% of the world’s solar cell market share by 2040, but current trends suggest China could secure the lead. The 2024 International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV) published by German engineering association VDMA also projects that silicon-based tandem solar will quickly capture market share in just two years. This shift could come fast and would have major implications for the power of satellites and drones.

While the U.S. has a technology lead, the Chinese government is making major investments into scaling this technology already. Recently, Chinese-owned manufacturer UtmoLight started production at the world’s first gigawatt-scale perovskite facility in Shanghai. Pilot perovskite manufacturers are producing more than 2 gigawatts annually already in China.

Chinese Communist Party-tied vertically integrated companies are producing double solar global demand and have signed an OPEC-style agreement to control global prices. As demonstrated in SEMA testimony and comment letters, these government-backed Chinese companies have distorted global solar markets with government backing. Yet, our American technology continues to lead and our business leaders are forging ahead. In a market that is massively manipulated by China’s government, U.S. government action is needed to level the playing field for U.S. solar manufacturers and provide investor confidence in next-generation investments.

U.S. made

While increased requirements for domestic manufacturing are helpful, complete supply chain control is needed. Requiring entirely U.S. manufactured solar applications in satellites, space systems and drones procured or used by the DoW and NASA would both create investment in U.S. next-generation solar technology and thwart China’s efforts to lead in this technology. These requirements would build on President Trump’s Executive Order 14307 for securing American drone manufacturing supply chains.

Additional procurement from the DoW is needed to scale this next generation technology and establish a reliable U.S. supply chain. The DoW’s Space Technology Roadmap includes near-term investments in advanced solar technology. Additional long-term DoW procurement would build upon breakthroughs in space-based photovoltaic research and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) SOLSTICE program.

The technology and supply chains are here. It’s time to make sure satellites and drones have the next generation of solar technology to power our warfights.

Rob Gardner is the vice president, congressional and regulatory affairs, for the SEMA Coalition.

