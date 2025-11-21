‘New York model’ for safety: Strict fire codes to unlock Long Island battery storage

State officials and fire deparment representatives confirmed new fire standards for Long Island BESS projects are the new cost of business in getting storage into the urban grid.

Image: Long Island Energy Storage Summit

New York State is betting that stricter oversight is the only way to get battery storage built outside of Manhattan. Officials gathered at the Long Island Energy Storage Summit focused on the expansive, densely populated island region east of New York City, seeking to present fire codes enacted in July as a necessarily strict but overall safer environment to operate in.

The rules impose hurdles that will require time and money for those in battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. Developers must fund independent peer reviews of project designs to verify code compliance, alongside mandates for intensive first responder training and, crucially for the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), the presence of a ‘Certificate of Fitness’ holder.

This is a credentialed individual responsible for daily site oversight, and more than a security person or basic appointee. For example, this person must be available 24/7 (by phone) and able to reach the site within two hours, similar to how key personnel are required in other critical industries.

