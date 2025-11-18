Utility-scale solar project delays ease as market matures, says EIA

The U.S. solar sector is showing signs of stabilizing its project pipeline, with the percentage of delayed utility-scale projects falling in the third quarter of 2025. Data compiled by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) from its Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory reports indicates that projects representing roughly 20% of planned capacity reported a schedule delay in Q3 2025. This marks an improvement from the 25% of planned capacity that reported delays during the same period in 2024.

As solar power continues its run as the nation’s fastest-growing source of new electric generating capacity, the trend of decreasing delays suggests developers are becoming more adept at navigating the complex development landscape, or prioritizing projects that are most likely to reach key milestones to secure tax credits.

(Read: “U.S. developers have 33 GW of safe-harbored solar and wind through 2028, says LevelTen Energy“)

Despite the comparatively high number of delays reported in 2024, that year was a landmark for capacity additions, with developers successfully bringing 31 GW of utility-scale solar PV online, representing a 34% increase to cumulative installed capacity in the United States.

EIA data confirms that reports of delays are significantly more common than cancellations, with less than 1% of planned solar capacity typically cancelled in a given month. Much of the delayed capacity occurs at projects in the late construction or testing phases, often resulting in short postponements of just a month or two, said EIA.

Developers initially planned to bring over 36 GW online in 2024, yet ultimately installed 31 GW. This 5 GW gap highlights the challenge developers face in accurately predicting the operational timelines for complex infrastructure projects a year in advance.

Looking ahead, developers currently plan to bring 32 GW of solar capacity online in the next 12 months (October 2025 through September 2026). About 5 GW of that total capacity has already seen its expected online date pushed back.