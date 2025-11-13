U.S. developers have 33 GW of safe-harbored solar and wind through 2028, says LevelTen Energy

A Q4 2025 report from LevelTen Energy indicates the US clean energy sector is adapting to the policy landscape created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Developers have largely succeeded in preserving tax-credit access for near-term projects, with more than three-quarters of wind and solar capacity slated for operation through 2028 successfully safe-harbored. This robust safe-harbored pipeline represents approximately 33 GW of capacity, offering near-term certainty for the market.

However, the industry is navigating persistent challenges, including permitting roadblocks, high costs, and new regulatory hurdles like the Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) rules taking effect January 1, 2026.

These factors are driving developers to pivot long-term strategies toward hybrid projects that co-locate energy storage with solar and wind, and experts are encouraging buyers to secure power purchase agreements (PPAs) quickly to avoid rising costs.

LevelTen’s survey aggregated data from 29 developers, representing planned capacity totaling over 233 GW. The data shows that while the safe-harbored supply is strong through the next few years, capacity drops off quickly after 2028, with very little safe-harbored capacity for projects with commercial operation dates in 2030 and beyond. This has forced developers to focus on mature assets and resulted in a material decline in greenfield development efforts.

The survey results confirm a shift toward hybrid assets. Standalone storage and hybrid development surpass standalone wind and solar pipelines by 2030, and post-2030, hybrid plans exceed all other technologies. This is driven by their ability to provide flexible power delivery and more stable tax credit conditions.

Despite the challenges, a large majority of surveyed developers reported an increase in buyer demand post-OBBBA. PPA counterparties are increasingly using contractual tools like price adjusters and price indexation to manage risk.

LevelTen Energy provides a renewable energy PPA marketplace, which includes the MarketPulse software offering PPA price spreads (P0, P25, P50, P75, P100), individual offers, and price changes over time. Prices are updated daily, leveraging data from over 1,300 project developers, including approximately 90% of North American developers on the platform.