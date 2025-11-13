Dispatch Energy acquires Green Lantern Solar, expanding distributed generation across nine states

Dispatch Energy has announced its acquisition of Vermont-based solar developer Green Lantern Solar, a move that will expand its presence in the distributed generation and community solar sectors across the eastern United States.

The transaction is expected to enable Dispatch Energy to extend its operational footprint to nine states, leveraging Green Lantern’s specialization in developing projects on underutilized land, such as brownfields and landfills.

Green Lantern Solar, known for its focus on turn-key commercial solar solutions for entities like municipalities, schools, and healthcare facilities, brings a substantial development pipeline to the new entity. As of early 2023, the company reported a pipeline totaling 350 MW of distributed generation and community solar projects, alongside another 50 MW of utility-scale projects.

This acquisition builds on Green Lantern’s history of deploying projects and leveraging state-level incentives. The company has a track record of transforming challenging sites into clean energy assets, with projects that provide net metering credits and electricity cost-savings to local communities and businesses. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and supportive state policies have been key drivers in accelerating the deployment of such projects, a trend that the combined entity aims to capitalize on.

Dispatch Energy will look to integrate Green Lantern’s expertise in navigating the complexities of brownfield remediation and local land use permits to streamline project development. This strategic move positions Dispatch to have an expanded presence in the community solar market, which is seeing policy shifts and increased interest as a means to provide clean energy access and bill savings to a wider range of customers.

Details on the financial terms of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed in the original release.

Founded in 2024, Dispatch Energy raised over $360 million in 2025 to pursue opportunities in distributed generation.