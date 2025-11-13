Peak Energy to supply up to 4.75 GWh of sodium-ion batteries to Jupiter Power

From ESS News

Denver-based Peak Energy has announced a multi-year phased agreement with Jupiter Power, a US grid-scale battery storage developer and operator Jupiter Power. Under the deal, Peak Energy will supply up to 4.75 GWh of its sodium-ion battery energy storage systems for deployment between 2027 and 2030.

The first phase will see Peak deliver approximately 720 MWh of storage capacity in 2027- marking the largest announced single deployment of sodium-ion batteries to date. The agreement also includes an option for an additional 4 GWh through a capacity reservation covering 2028–2030. In total, the contract’s value could exceed $500 million, representing a major milestone both for Peak and for the broader stationary energy storage sector.

While sodium-ion technology is widely viewed as a more sustainable and lower-cost alternative to lithium-based chemistries – thanks to sodium’s abundance and low extraction cost – it still lags lithium iron phosphate (LFP) in cost-efficiency and performance, particularly as LFP prices continue to fall.

