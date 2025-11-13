California startup launches DC-powered solar water heater

US-based startup Apparent Inc. has introduced a direct current (DC)-powered solar water heater designed for residential use.
The system operates entirely off-grid, running on standard photovoltaic panels. It can be configured with four solar modules in standalone mode or integrated into a hybrid grid-connected setup, according to the company.
The PV modules deliver low-voltage DC power directly to a patented alloy heating element, which generates heat and transfers it to the tank’s water. Apparent says its Advanced Alloy Heating Element offers 30% greater heat storage capacity and extended temperature retention, though further technical specifications were not disclosed.
The system also features igOS, an AI-driven control platform that serves as a bi-directional demand management tool. The platform uses real-time data and a smartphone app to optimize system performance and manage distributed energy resources, including both real and reactive power.
Apparent claims the water heater has a lifespan of 10 to 15 years with proper maintenance.
“The system is 100% grid-independent, providing critical energy resilience. Even during a blackout, it continues to deliver hot water and generate returns,” the company said, adding that the product is fully manufactured in the United States.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.