ZincFive unveils BC 2 AI battery system for both AI and traditional IT loads

From ESS News

ZincFive, the Oregon-based nickel-zinc battery specialist, has announced the upcoming release of its latest innovation, BC 2 AI – a UPS battery cabinet engineered to meet the unique power demands of artificial intelligence workloads while continuing to support traditional IT backup in a single, compact system.

Described by the company as the latest advancement in its BC Series, BC 2 AI is touted as the industry’s first AI-optimized battery system purpose-built for dual-mode operation, supporting both high-intensity AI pulse cycling and conventional outage protection.

