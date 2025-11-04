ZincFive unveils BC 2 AI battery system for both AI and traditional IT loads

The new nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery cabinet provides support for high-intensity AI pulses while also offering traditional IT backup within a compact footprint.

Image: ESS News

Share

From ESS News

ZincFive, the Oregon-based nickel-zinc battery specialist, has announced the upcoming release of its latest innovation, BC 2 AI – a UPS battery cabinet engineered to meet the unique power demands of artificial intelligence workloads while continuing to support traditional IT backup in a single, compact system.

Described by the company as the latest advancement in its BC Series, BC 2 AI is touted as the industry’s first AI-optimized battery system purpose-built for dual-mode operation, supporting both high-intensity AI pulse cycling and conventional outage protection.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar tariffs kill Americans
04 November 2025 Researchers show how solar panel imports saved nearly 600 American lives over a decade, while industry data indicates that the Suniva solar tariff may...