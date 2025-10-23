RatedPower enhances solar plant design platform with 3D simulation capabilities

From pv magazine Global

Spanish software company RatedPower, part of US-based Enverus, has added 3D Energy, a PV performance simulation tool that takes into account shadowing effects, to its web-based platform for utility-scale projects.

The new 3D Energy feature reportedly provides more precise and accurate yield calculations taking into account things like uneven terrain and shadowing. Its module-by-module simulation supports the features of newer electrical and mounting equipment, as well as PV product trends, such as bifacial panels.

“The main benefit is that users can access one of the most detailed PV energy calculations available, automatically incorporating key variables, with just one click,” RatedPower senior product manager, Pascale Abou Moussa, told pv magazine. Some of the variables are “terrain-aware backtracking, topography, bifaciality, mounting geometry, edge effects, and mutual shading.”

When used with the platform’s layout editor, 3D Energy users are able to identify underperforming areas caused by shading or terrain, to optimize the overall layout of the plant, according to the company.

The tool uses ray tracing technology to enable the topography and various shading simulations. Ray tracing is a rendering method that follows the physical behavior of light from module to source, or vice versa.

The 3D Energy models have been validated using production data from established sites with monofacial single axis tracker and bifacial fixed system setups. “We’ve collaborated with several companies on real-world projects to test our model. We’re open to more collaborations,” said Abou Moussa. The results of the validation tests are published in a report that can be downloaded from the company website.

The RatedPower platform can be used for early-stage site prospecting, layout planning, collaboration, and investment calculations. It is targeted at developers, engineering, procurement construction (EPC) companies, engineering firms, technical advisors and bankers.

Founded in 2017, the Madrid-headquartered company says it has helped design over 55 TW of capacity in more than 160 countries. Over the years, it has expanded support for utility-scale PV projects to include prospecting, planning, design, and reporting, adding features like a levelized cost of energy calculator, parcel data integration, substation engineering, and battery energy storage systems (BESS) integration.

“RatedPower’s competitive edge lies in offering a unified environment where users can design PV and BESS projects, run 3D energy simulations, edit layouts, and generate over 400 pages of technical documentation, all in one place,” said Abou Moussa.