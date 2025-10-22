Alsym Energy launches sodium-ion battery line

From ESS News

Battery developer Alsym Energy has officially announced its new Na-Series line, a sodium-ion battery aimed at the stationary energy storage market. The company based out of Massachusetts is centering the product on safety, supply chain security, while not forgetting cost.

Alsym claims its “proprietary” sodium-ion formulation is “non-flammable” and “non-toxic.” Without the company acknowledging it (the word lithium was not in the press release), this is a clear differentiator from lithium-ion batteries, which carry thermal runaway risks due to the volatility of liquid lithium electrolytes.

Alsym, talking about the safety profile, says it will enable confident deployment in dense urban areas, including rooftops and basements, and will “ease permitting approvals,” a significant pain point for project developers where many conditions on developments are placed for fire suppression and control.

