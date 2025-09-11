Making sense of CAISO’s bid cost recovery mechanism and what it means for batteries

As California batteries increasingly depend on bid cost recovery to smooth out market deviations, the make-whole mechanism is being reshaped to balance flexibility and fairness.

Image: Modo Energy

Share

From ESS News

California’s electricity market is built on a complex foundation of incentives designed to keep the grid reliable and resources compensated fairly. Bid cost recovery (BCR) is one such incentive that’s becoming an increasingly important settlement mechanism for energy storage systems in the state.

“It’s important to understand why BCR was originally created,” said Ovais Kashif, a U.S. power market analyst at market research firm Modo Energy. He told ESS News that the program was built to provide a kind of safety net for gas generators; the goal is to ensure that they aren’t left operating at a loss from following CAISO’s instructions.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California’s virtual power plant program helped prevent blackouts and reliance on fossil fuels. Now its future is in jeopardy.
10 September 2025 Gov. Newsom pushed off making a decision over the fate of a program to prevent California’s blackouts and lower costs, but now his time to make a deci...