Translating solar insights into action

From pv magazine Special Edition

SEPA’s mission now centers around “Grid, Growth, Globe.” Can you walk us through what those priorities mean, and why they matter now more than ever?

“Grid, Growth, Globe” is SEPA’s strategic lens – one that grounds our work in today’s most urgent needs and gives us the flexibility to evolve alongside the energy sector. Grid reflects our focus on the physical and operational backbone of the clean energy transition. The distribution system is where so much innovation is happening – from distributed energy resource (DER) integration to virtual power plants (VPPs) to wildfire mitigation – and where reliability and resilience are being put to the test.

Growth speaks to the reality that demand is surging. The electrification of vehicles, buildings, and industry, combined with the rise of artificial intelligence and data centers, is pushing the system to scale faster than ever before. Our members are looking for support that helps them grow strategically, not just quickly.

And Globe reflects the fact that this is a global transition. There’s a wealth of knowledge being generated internationally, and SEPA plays a unique role in translating those insights into action for our members – while also sharing U.S. energy leadership insights with the world.

What inspired SEPA to adopt the ‘Three Gs’ as its guiding framework?

As the energy transition accelerates, conversations across our industry have become more interconnected, cross-cutting, and fast-paced. SEPA’s six focus areas laid a strong foundation, yet we saw an opportunity to evolve our approach in a way that better reflects how our members are actually tackling challenges on the ground.

The Three Gs – Grid, Growth, and Globe – emerged through conversations with members, strategic planning, and a white space analysis that helped us identify where SEPA is uniquely positioned to lead. We weren’t just looking to simplify – we needed a framework that could reflect the overlap between issues like reliability, affordability, access, and scale, while offering a more intuitive and compelling way to talk about our work and our impact.

When we talk about “Grid,” what are the key challenges utilities are facing, and what role is SEPA playing in addressing them?

The grid is being asked to do more than ever – from managing aging infrastructure and interconnection queues to handling extreme weather and DER adoption. The majority of SEPA’s work in this space focuses on the distribution system, where these pressures surface most immediately.

We help utilities plan smarter and act faster by providing research, hosting convenings, and holding space for collaboration. For example, we’re supporting wildfire mitigation planning through member webinars and exploring the use of AI to optimize distribution systems through member working groups. We also work to elevate customer-centric approaches that enhance both reliability and resilience.

The “Growth” pillar speaks to industry expansion. How is SEPA helping utilities and stakeholders scale with confidence and speed?

Our members are grappling with questions like: How fast is growth coming on to our systems and across our regions? Where should we prioritize infrastructure and technology investment? And what lessons can we learn from peers?

SEPA helps members cut through the noise. Our Data Center Working Group, for instance, is bringing utilities and developers together to plan for large-scale loads. Our research work on residential electrification is helping utilities ensure their programs are accessible to all customers. And our insights on smart load growth – like how to manage the influx of new devices while maintaining system reliability – are helping the industry move forward with confidence.

“Globe” reflects a broader view of the energy transition’s global implications. What lessons from international markets are informing SEPA’s strategy?

SEPA has always believed the best solutions don’t need to be invented in isolation. Through our annual executive Fact-Finding Missions, we connect U.S. energy leaders with global peers tackling similar issues.

We’ve recently visited Australia, Denmark, and Germany – countries leading the way in market reform, grid modernization, and customer engagement. Next, we’ll head to Portugal to explore clean energy strategies, such as floating PV, wave energy, and pumped hydro, and how these innovations are being integrated into the grid.

At the same time, we’re proud to showcase U.S. innovation, through our representative members, to international audiences. The Globe pillar is about building two-way bridges so our members stay globally informed and locally impactful.

SEPA’s tagline “See Yourself in SEPA” debuted at RE+ last year and will remain a key theme in 2025. How does that message connect to your “Grid, Growth, Globe” strategy, and what do you hope attendees take away from your presence at RE+ this year?

“See Yourself in SEPA” is more than a tagline – it’s an invitation. We believe that no matter your role in the energy ecosystem, there’s a place for you in SEPA’s community. The Three Gs help bring that message to life. Whether you’re a developer navigating interconnection, a manufacturer advancing electrification, a policymaker overseeing the advancement of emerging technologies, or a utility planning for resilience, you’ll see your priorities reflected in SEPA’s work.

At RE+ 2025, alongside our SEIA co-host, SEPA will play a central role in shaping the educational program. Our team will lead sessions on topics like grid-scale storage, cybersecurity, VPPs, and AI in planning – and we’ll offer live demos of our reimagined SEPA Academy, which has online courses offering in-depth learning. Our show floor booth will spotlight member-led innovation across all three of our strategic pillars, reinforcing the message that the clean energy transition is collaborative, inclusive, and already underway.