National Laboratories releases energy procurement navigation tool

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released its Procurement Analysis Tool (PAT), a web-based tool designed to help energy buyers navigate off-site procurement options.

Backed by NREL data and analysis tools, PAT helps public and private energy buyers to explore off-site electricity options with cost-informed insights tailored to their specific goals. The tool assists with:

Scenario planning: Run simulations across multiple sites to compare energy solutions

Procurement options: Explore procurement options based on preferred load-serving entities

Technology insights: Access data on energy technologies and resource regions

Personalized results: Fine-tune energy procurement options with filter questions to match your goals

Downloadable resources: Export resources with technology details for your next steps

NREL said following a beta release in 2022, over 180 early adopters are using PAT to inform energy procurement decisions. The tool is intended for use by commercial and industrial buyers, local governments and entities, colleges, universities and campuses, electric service providers, and regulators and public utility commissions.

“Our goal with PAT is to make it easy for organizations to understand their options—whether they’re new to the process or have years of experience,” said NREL analyst Jeff Cook, who co-led the development of the tool. “Its easy-to-use interface walks users through a series of questions and identifies actionable, cost-informed energy procurement strategies that reflect their operational needs and priorities.”

NREL said PAT can help:

Explore energy resources across the United States, including land-based wind, solar, and battery storage, and see which technologies can power your institution

Evaluate the best energy options based on your organization’s goals, experience, and risk tolerance

Compare multiple procurement pathways, including power purchase agreements (PPAs) and utility-sleeved tariffs, based on location and energy needs.

“While a variety of mature tools are available for analyzing on-site energy options, there are very few tools available to evaluate off-site procurement options,” said NREL analyst Sushmita Jena, who co-led the development of the tool. “We built PAT not only to fill this gap but also to be as user-friendly as possible—ensuring it’s easy to understand and navigate.”

PAT integrates several of NREL’s datasets and modeling platforms, including the Annual Technology Baseline, Renewable Energy Supply Curves, Cambium, and the System Advisor Model.

To get started using the tool, visit the PAT website.