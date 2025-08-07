Tesla remains top global battery energy storage system integrator

Tesla remained the top global integrator of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in 2024, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.

However, its China-based competitor Sungrow narrowed the gap, increasing from 10% market share in 2023 to 14% in 2024, just one percentage point behind Tesla. CRRC was the third-place market share holder for BESS with 8%, and all three companies retained their same podium position from 2023.

“Competition among established BESS integrators remains incredibly intense,” said Kevin Shang, principal research analyst, energy storage technology and supply chain for Wood Mackenzie.

Wood Mackenzie said seven of the top 10 vendors struggled to expand market share in 2024, remaining unchanged or declining.

In North America, Tesla held the top share for the third consecutive year with a 39% market share. It distanced itself from competitors, as second-place Sungrow declined from 17% to 10% share in 2024, said the report. Powin held a third-place position in market share.

Tesla deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage in Q2 2025, bringing its year-to-date total to 20 GWh. That marks a 48% increase over the first half of 2024, when a total of 13.5 GWh was deployed. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has deployed 37.9 GWh of storage systems and is on track to surpass 100 GWh total deployed capacity within the next two quarters.

The North American market became less consolidated, said Wood Mackenzie, as the top five players’ combined share declined 17 percentage points to 73%.

“The global BESS integrator landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with regional trade policies and geopolitical tensions reshaping competitive dynamics,” said Kevin Shang, principal research analyst at Wood Mackenzie. “While Tesla maintains its global leadership, the rapid rise of Chinese integrators in Europe and their dominance in emerging markets like the Middle East signals a fundamental shift in the industry.”

Wood Mackenzie said success for top BESS players will depend on companies’ ability to navigate diverse regulatory environments, adapt to local market requirements, and remain cost competitive across multiple regions.