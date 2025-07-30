Two solar companies partner with a goal of 500 commercial rooftop projects

An Israeli smart-technology company and a U.S. solar developer are collaborating on more than 500 commercial rooftop projects by the end of 2026.

SolarEdge Technologies, a designer and procurer of contract-manufactured solar inverters and power optimizers, and developer Solar Landscape are partnering on a 500-project drive atop 40 million square feet of U.S. commercial rooftop space — an area they say could generate enough energy to power 80,000 households. Solar Landscape has 80 partners that together own more than 2 billion square feet of commercial real estate nationwide, according to a joint release from the two companies.

The timing of the two-company initiative coincides with a gradual reduction in certain federal solar incentives, which provide a limited window for maximizing returns on commercial projects – after which business opportunities become less certain.

SolarEdge’s domestically manufactured technology has fed rising demand for U.S.-produced equipment and sped project timelines by way of a “localized supply chain,” the joint release said.

“Generating electricity on commercial rooftops and distributing it into the grid is America’s most shovel-ready energy option,” Shaun Keegan, co-founder and CEO of Solar Landscape, said in a statement.

Naama Ohana, chief commercial & industrial division at SolarEdge, said, “This collaboration demonstrates how American innovation and manufacturing is helping to address the nation’s growing energy needs while strengthening local economies.”

SolarEdge, founded in 2006 in Herliya, Israel, designs DC-optimized inverters to improve solar power generation efficiency and reduce energy-production costs. The company hires contract manufacturers operating at sites in several U.S. states.

Solar Landscape, founded in 2012 in Asbury Park, N.J. partners with large real estate owners to lease rooftops and install, own and operate solar systems. It also participates in community solar programs.