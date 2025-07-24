General Motors to supply Redwood Materials with new and second-life batteries for stationary storage

From ESS News

With EV sales having fallen short of analysts’ historic predictions and President Trump singling out electric vehicles as part of his anti-renewables agenda, GM is turning to stationary energy storage for its battery pack output.

The Detroit-based automaker has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to supply Nevada-based battery recycler Redwood Materials with newly-manufactured GM battery packs for use in large-scale, stationary BESS.

GM is already one of the suppliers whose used EV batteries are being deployed by Redwood in stationary BESS, and has helped power the 12 MW/63 MWh project at Redwood’s base in Sparks, Nevada which is supplying power for a Crusoe Energy data center. That project has been described by Redwood as America’s biggest battery-powered microgrid and the world’s largest second-life battery deployment.

