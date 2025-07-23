Investments in community solar continue despite federal headwinds

Nautilus Solar Energy and Greenprint Capital entered a $275 million tax equity partnership that will go toward between 25 and 30 community solar projects.

The projects, which are currently under construction, will deliver more than 130 MW of clean energy across Illinois, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Delaware. Once operational, Nautilus said it expects the projects to create 190 jobs in the communities they are built.

The investment is part of a broader $2.5 billion tax equity joint venture between Greenprint Capital and funds managed by AB CarVal.

As the long-term owner of the projects, Nautilus affiliate Nautilus US Power Holdco will be responsible for acquiring and managing customer subscriptions for the community solar projects, along with their construction, financing and maintenance.

With Illinois poised to become one of Nautilus’s fastest growing markets, Nautilus announced last month that it was moving its headquarters to Chicago. Over the next year alone, Nautilus said it plans to add over 100 MW of additional capacity to Illinois.

Nautilus currently has 146 operating community solar projects across 12 states under its management. Nautilus’s portfolio expanded into the Midwest at the start of last year when it acquired a 75.6 MW portfolio in Illinois. Later that year, the company expanded its portfolio in The Prairie State by partnering with TurningPoint Energy on four community solar projects that totaled 29.3 MW. In February, Nautilus acquired two additional community solar projects in the Illinois Shines program and grew its Maine portfolio to 160 MW after adding 78 MW of operational capacity in 2024.

Nautilus acquired up to twelve community solar projects in Minnesota totaling 16.8 MW. It acquired two community solar portfolios totaling 26.2 MW in Maine from BNRG Maine LLC. The company reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets in New York from Seaboard Solar. It also acquired two community solar portfolios in Maryland totaling 23 MW, comprised of six projects spread across the state.

Founded in 2006, Nautilus oversees community solar project financing, development, construction, maintenance and subscriber management.