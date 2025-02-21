Nautilus Solar deepens its roots in Illinois community solar

Two Illinois community solar projects in the Illinois Shines program were acquired by Nautilus Solar Energy.

Acquired from developer and investor Renewable Properties, the projects include the 7 MW Highway 20 Solar project northeast of Chicago in Kane County, and the 4 MW Deep Lake project located near the Wisconsin border in the Village of Antioch.

Currently in the advanced stages of construction, Nautilus said the Highway 20 Solar project is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2025, and the Deep Lake project by the end of 2026.

Nautilus’s portfolio expanded into the Midwest at the start of last year when it acquired a 75.6 MW portfolio in Illinois. In May, the company expanded its portfolio in the prairie state by partnering with TurningPoint Energy on four community solar projects that totaled 29.3 MW.

Illinois introduced a community solar offering under the Illinois Shines program in 2019. As of 2024, Illinois was ranked fourth for its community solar operating capacity, according to the Institute on Local Self Reliance.

Community solar typically involves a customer subscribing to a portion of an off-site solar facility’s generating capacity, receiving credits on their utility bills for the electricity produced by the facility. It can provide solar access to those who live in apartment buildings or don’t have the cash or credit to cover the upfront costs of solar.

Illinois residents interested in subscribing to renewable energy can lookup the community solar projects in their area here.

Nautilus operates and manages solar farms in 12 states and is known for its portfolio acquisitions in leading markets. Earlier this month, Nautilus announced its Maine portfolio grew to 160 MW after adding 78 MW of operational capacity in 2024. Nautilus acquired up to twelve community solar projects in Minnesota totaling 16.8 MW. It acquired two community solar portfolios totaling 26.2 MW in Maine from BNRG Maine LLC. The company reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets in New York from Seaboard Solar. And it acquired two community solar portfolios in Maryland totaling 23 MW, comprised of six projects spread across the state.

Founded in 2006, Nautilus oversees community solar project financing, development, construction, maintenance and subscriber management. The company is owned by Power Sustainable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada.