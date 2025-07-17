SEIA develops strategic plan to implement circular economy throughout the solar industry

Batteries on their way to be recycled at Li-Cycle's lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Rochester, New York.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has a vision for implementing a circular economy within the solar and storage industry.

SEIA said its strategic vision and forthcoming actions in an “aggressive but reasonable timeframe” and said it will also serve as a roadmap for SEIA members, participants in the solar and storage industries, policymakers, and other relevant groups.

Circular economies reduce material use, decoupling economic growth from resource consumption. Their focus is to keep materials and products in circulation for as long as possible. Circular economies are a stark contrast to the more common linear economy, in which resources are mined, made into products, and then become waste.

Embracing the circular economy positions the solar and storage industry for long-term, sustainable growth by reducing reliance on new raw materials, mitigating risks posed by a linear economy and cutting costs through resource efficiency. By extending the life of products and recovering valuable materials, the industry can scale more affordably, strengthen local economies, and enhance U.S. energy security.

“A circular economy requires us to rethink how we can sustainably use and reuse resources,” SEIA said in the report. “It challenges us to shift from being driven by output to instead be driven by efficiency, so we generate less output while doubling down on products that are recyclable, reusable, and more sustainable.”

Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA CEO and president said in a statement that it’s important to implement strategies that extend the life of products and to reduce waste, which enable economic opportunities and a healthier environment.

“That’s what the circular economy is all about,” she said.

The solar and storage industry will have a strong foundation to fully implement the circular economy if it collaborates with diverse stakeholders and policymakers, such as academia, the solid waste industry and all participants in the value chain, SEIA said.

The roadmap outlines 15 objectives toward implementing a circular economy, providing details on the best types of stakeholders to involve, and what, when and how to do it. For example:

Provide Manufacturer Assistance to Create Demand for Recovered Raw Materials Who SEIA, manufacturers and other stakeholders, state and Federal governments. What Provide financial incentives and/or technical assistance to manufacturers that utilize secondary (recovered) raw materials in products, thereby reducing demand for virgin raw materials, particularly those which are vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and the absence of which would have significant consequences for the economy or national security. When Beginning in Q4 2025, engage SEIA members and other stakeholders, as appropriate, to develop legislative proposals. Look to introduce legislation in targeted jurisdictions in 2026. How Work with SEIA members and other stakeholders to identify market barriers facing manufacturers that wish to use secondary raw materials in their products; craft a legislative proposal with broad stakeholder support; pursue introduction and consideration of legislation in state legislatures and Congress. Other objective areas include research and development, legislative and regulatory advocacy and panel recycling, for example. SEIA also included its three upcoming ANSI-accredited circular economy standards among its objectives, which are currently under development and will be published by the end of 2026, it said. After each standard is published, an education program and certification program will be implemented within three months, SEIA said. (Also read: Making perovskite solar PV circular from the start)