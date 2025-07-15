Utility-scale solar project updates: Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin

Utility-scale solar projects are continuing to advance across the United States. Solar represented 77.7% of new capacity added to the U.S. grid in 2025 through April, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and continues to be the leading source of electric generation capacity in project queues for the future.

Texas

OCI Energy and Sabanci Renewables announced their first collaboration, under which Sabanci purchased the 120 MW Project Pepper solar project from OCI Energy.

The McLennan County, Texas project was developed by OCI Energy through site acquisition, pre-construction site studies, permitting and grid interconnection. Sabanci Renewables will now finance, construct, own and operate the project, which is expected to reach commercial operation in Q3 of 2027. OCI Energy has over 5 GW of projects currently under development.

Sidley Austin LLP provided legal services to OCI Energy and Troutmann Pepper Locke LLP provided legal services to for Sabanci Renewables.

New Mexico

A partnership between DESRI and utility El Paso Electric (EPE) began construction on the Santa Teresa Solar and Storage project. The project is a 150 MW solar facility with 150 MW / 600 MWh battery energy storage in Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

Santa Teresa has a 20-year power purchase agreement with EPE. The project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 60,000 EPE customer homes each year.

LG Energy Solution Vertech will provide U.S.-made battery energy storage systems and control software, and provide ongoing operations support. SOLV Energy is expected to serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the project and provide ongoing operations and maintenance services once it is operational.

Financing for the project’s construction was provided by DNB Bank ASA, New York Branch and National Bank of Canada as joint coordinating lead arrangers, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, New York Branch and Korea Development Bank. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas acted as the administrative agent.

Wisconsin

Geronimo Power, the rebranded name of National Grid Renewables, began construction of its 250 MW project in Portage County, Wisconsin. The project is the first time Geronimo will partner with engineering, procurement, and construction firm Burns & McDonnell.

The company announced in October 2024 it secured a power purchase agreement with Microsoft. It is estimated to reach commercial operation in 2027.

Portage Solar is expected to create more than 300 construction jobs, with a goal of filling all positions through local Wisconsin craft labor.

The project is anticipated to contribute more than $73 million in direct economic impact over the first 20 years of operation through tax revenue, job creation, increased local spending and charitable giving. This includes $24 million in new tax revenue to be distributed to the local county and townships. The company said it will pledge $1.25 million to local charities and organizations over the first 20 years of operation through a dedicated charitable fund.