Agrivoltaic community solar facility is now operational in Maryland

Chaberton Energy and Pivot Energy partnered to develop a new 3.2 MWdc community solar farm in Fulton, Md., that provides enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of up to 500 Maryland homes and businesses.

The 3.2 MW Lime Kiln solar project in Fulton, Maryland was developed by Maryland-based Chaberton Energy and is owned and operated by Pivot Energy, a Colorado-based renewable energy provider and independent power producer.

A Pivot Energy spokesperson told pv magazine USA that the solar installation features 18 Chint Power Systems inverters and nearly 5,500 545 W Talesun solar modules mounted on an Array Technologies single axis tracker.

In addition to generating clean energy, the project supports sheep grazing and pollinator habitat. Located on a 57-acre tract of land, 15 acres will be planted with Milkweed, Black-eye Susans, Asters and Mountain Mint, all of which are pollinators that attract insects, butterflies and birds.

Community solar enables area residents and businesses to subscribe to local, clean energy without the upfront costs. The Lime Kiln project, which is fully subscribed, serves 500 households and businesses. Chaberton and Pivot Energy anticipate that subscribers will save an average of 10% off their electricity bill annually.

During a recent ribbon cutting event, Chaberton Energy, through Chaberton Cares, presented the Bright Minds Foundation, Howard County Public Schools’ education foundation, with a $10,000 check to fund a STEM scholarship for graduating seniors over the next five years.

“Renewable energy projects like this one are critical to the continued success of Howard County,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, who spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Solar is bringing locally generated energy to our community, while helping meet Maryland’s ambitious goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2035.”

Chaberton has more than 200 MWdc of community solar projects in Maryland in operation, construction or active development. Pivot and Chaberton have partnered on approximately 40 MWac of solar projects in the U.S. The two are also collaborating on the 3.3 MWdc Project Grayrock in Wicomico County, Maryland, which is expected to be energized this summer.