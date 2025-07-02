GameChange Solar introduces terrain-following tracker designed to reduce land grading

GameChange Solar, a supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking systems, announced an update to its Genius Tracker line of solar tracker systems that enables what the company says is greater adaptability to sloped land.

The Genius Tracker TF supports slopes of up to 1.7 degrees between posts. GameChange reports that this enables solar trackers to be installed with less land grading, reducing costs for flattening land and avoiding environmental disturbances, or eliminating the need for using articulating joints.

The tracker is engineered to conform to existing land contours. The company said its design shortens construction timelines and minimizes disruptions from elevated work zones.

“Terrain challenges can be a big barrier to developing utility-scale solar projects,” said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar. “Genius Tracker TF helps our customers overcome those challenges by offering a tracker solution that works to reduce or eliminate grading by working with the contours of the land.”

The Genius Tracker system reportedly features distributed architecture and a fully powered system with individual row control and supports table lengths of up to 430 feet.

The tracker system’s pre-assembled drive has an expected performance life of 40 years and its actuators are third-party validated by accelerated life cycle testing, said the company. The tracker has undergone wind tunnel testing to ensure its stability at extreme wind speeds up to a record 160 mph, GameChange reports, supported by shock dampers that protect against aeroelastic instability.

pv magazine USA recently conducted a webinar with the company along with Renewable Energy Test Center and CPP Wind Engineering to take an in-depth look at its trackers’ resistance to extreme winds.

GameChange has over 43 GW of trackers deployed on solar projects globally, supporting over 92.5 million solar modules. The projects are estimated to produce enough electricity to power 7.3 million homes.

Along with its trackers, the company provides software and controls, technical support services and terrain mapping, and balance of systems and transformer solutions.

Solar trackers had a record year of shipments globally in 2024, shipping 111 GW of product said Wood Mackenzie. The top three suppliers in the U.S., Nextracker, GameChange, and Array account for 90% of the U.S. domestic supply of solar trackers. GameChange ranked second among U.S. suppliers in 2024, said Wood Mackenzie.