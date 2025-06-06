Pine Gate Renewables named as buyer of 586 MW of U.S.-made solar modules

Pine Gate Renewables, a developer and owner-operator of renewable energy projects across the United States, announced an order for 586 MW of solar modules from Waaree Solar Americas.

The solar modules, which represent an investment of $176 million, will be installed on four large-scale solar projects expected to be placed in service in 2026.

“Building clean energy projects with domestically manufactured components enhances the value of those assets while supporting local jobs and a more robust domestic clean energy industry,” said John Kern, Pine Gate’s transaction lead and senior vice president.

Waaree Solar Americas, Inc. recently announced the expansion of its solar module manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas. The facility currently operates at 1.6 GW capacity and the company says it will be expanded to 3.2 GW.

Prior to setting up manufacturing facilities in Texas, Waaree was already contributing to the U.S. supply chain, having supplied more than 4 GW of modules from its Indian facility to U.S. customers.

Pine Gate reports it has over 30 GW of projects in its development pipeline, has closed approximately $10 billion in project financing and capital investment and operates a fleet of over 2 GW of solar and storage assets.

Waaree Solar Americas is a subsidiary of India-based Waaree Energies Limited, a solar module manufacturer with an installed capacity of ~15 GW for solar PV modules globally including the 1.6 GW produced Texas. The company also has 5.4 GW of cell manufacturing capacity with plans to increase that to 5 GW.