RFP Alert: Appalachian Power seeks 1.1 GW of renewable energy

Appalachian Power Company has issued three requests for proposals (RFP) seeking solar, wind, battery energy storage and hydroelectric power.

The first RFP solicits bids for up to 800 MW solar or wind generation along with co-located and standalone battery energy storage systems. The company seeks to acquire build-transfer or development stage projects through one or more purchase and sale agreements.

The RFP gives preference to projects located in Virginia or eligible sites in West Virginia as defined in Senate Bill 583. Facilities must reach commercial operation date by December 15, 2029 in the PJM region and/or interconnected to the Appalachian Power distribution system.

Projects must be at least 50 MW capacity for solar and wind resources and 10 MW for standalone battery energy storage projects. The company is issuing proposals for both new and existing projects.

The second RFP requests up to 300 MW of solar, wind or hydroelectric resources via long-term power purchase agreements for energy, capacity, ancillary services and environmental attributes including renewable energy certificates (RECs).

Projects must be located in the PJM region and/or interconnected with Appalachian Power’s distribution system, and placed in service by Dec. 31, 2029. Wind projects must be at least 50 MW capacity, hydropower at least 10 MW, and solar at least 5 MW to be eligible.

A third RFP seeks RECs with contract terms between 5 to 30 years beginning in Jan. 1, 2028. Alternative terms will be considered, said the company.

The requests for proposals were issued on May 16, 2025. Proposals are due by July 15, 2025. Find more information on how to submit a bid here.

In April, legislators in Virginia passed a provision expanding the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) to triple the amount of energy storage capacity the state requires its two public utilities, Appalachian Power and Dominion, to procure. However, after it unanimously passed the Senate, the governor vetoed the bill.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, West Virginia has 205 MW of installed solar capacity, almost all of which was installed in 2024. Virginia has 6.8 GW of installed solar capacity, ranking it within the top ten among the leading states for solar capacity.