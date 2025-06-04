GE Appliances unveils residential hybrid heat pump water heater

From pv magazine Global

U.S. heating specialist GE Appliances, a unit of China-based Haier Smart Home Company, which is itself part of Chinese multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier Group, has launched a heat pump water heater for residential applications.

The new product will initially be available for sale in the United States and Canada.

“The GE Profile Geospring utilizes advanced heat pump technology to provide up to 4.7 times more energy efficiency than standard electric water heaters and is up to 20% more energy efficient compared to other heat pump water heaters, leading to significant savings on energy bills,” the manufacturer said in a statement, “Tthe FlexCapacity feature, made possible with a patented, electronic integrated mixing valve, can provide up to 60% more hot water.”

The system is available in 240 V and 120 V options and with a capacity ranging from 160 L to 190 L. The 120 V models plug into a standard outlet and can convert to 240 V on a 20 A dedicated circuit, while 240 V models can operate on a 30 A dedicated circuit.

“The 120-volt option also allows it to be plugged into a standard outlet, creating more flexible location opportunities for installation and can be an ideal replacement for owners converting from gas to electric,” the company explained.

The water heater has a weight ranging from 70 kg to 77 kg and uses a variable-speed compressor that adjusts its speed based on environmental factors. Noise levels are as low as 41 dBA, according to the company.

The system is equipped with wireless leak detection and smart valve shutoff to prevent potential water damage. “It also includes built-in demand response capabilities to communicate with utility companies and to optimize energy use when rates are lowest, and it acts as a thermal battery, heating water during off-peak hours to save users money,” GE Appliances stated.

GE Appliances was sold by General Electric to Haier in 2016.