Waaree Solar Americas secures 586 MW solar module order

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies Ltd. announced that its arm Waaree Solar Americas has secured an order to supply 586 MW of solar modules for an amount of $176 million.

The manufacturer said the order is placed by a renowned international entity that is a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The supply of modules is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2026-27.

Waaree Solar Americas, Inc. recently announced the expansion of its solar module manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas. The facility currently operates at 1.6 GW capacity and will be expanded to 3.2 GW.

Prior to setting up manufacturing facilities in the Texas, Waaree was already contributing to the U.S. supply chain, having supplied more than 4 GW of modules from its Indian facility to U.S. customers.