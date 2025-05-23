Hydro-Quebec shares 300 MW solar tender details

From pv magazine Global

Canadian provincial utility Hydro-Quebec has officially launched a call to tender for 300 MW of solar.

According to the tender documents, the utility is looking to enact long-term electricity contracts from new solar projects that can be connected to its integrated network by the end of 2029 at the latest.

The period to register for the call to tender opened on May 21 and will run until July 21. The deadline to submit bids is March 31, 2026, ahead of the opening of submissions one day later.

The call for tender forms part of Hydro-Quebec’s plan to deploy 11 GW of clean energy by 2035, including 3 GW of solar, announced last week.

According to a consultation document, the first solar tender will target projects of up to 25 MW in size, which is nearly three times the installed capacity of existing farms in Quebec.

Canada installed 314 MW of solar in 2024, bringing its cumulative installed PV capacity to more than 5 GW.