RFP alert: Pennsylvania utility seeks proposals for new in-state solar projects

The Philadelphia-based utility is seeking proposals for new in-state solar projects supplying energy, capacity and alternative energy credits from new Tier I solar projects under Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act, 73 (AEPS Act).

The AEPS Act, ensures that a certain percentage of the generation sold to Pennsylvania customers by electric utilities and generation suppliers comes from alternative energy sources. While the Act does not mandate what resources and in what quantity, certain thresholds must be met. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, the level of alternative energy required increases on a 15-year schedule.

The utility plans to enter into 10-year fixed-price power purchase agreements for installations ranging from 5 MW to 25 MWdc for a term of 10 years. For projects larger than 25 MW, PECO will accept proposals for a share of the projects.

The projects must be located in Pennsylvania, connect to the PJM grid and have an anticipated in-service date on or before May 31, 2029.

PECO reports that solar is an integral part of the utility’s Path to Clean, which includes a goal for all of the Exelon utilities to reduce operations-driven emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

PECO and the independent evaluator, NERA Economic Consulting, will host a live webinar on Wednesday, June 11, at 1 p.m. All prospective participants are strongly encouraged to attend and should RSVP here. A pre-qualification application is due July 9, 2025.

More information on how to apply, along with key program dates and access to all RFP documents is available here. For questions or additional information, contact the independent evaluator at PECO-SolarRFP@nera.com.