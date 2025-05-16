Array Technologies solar tracker with 77 degree hail stow

Solar tracker provider Array Technologies announced the release of DuraTrack Hail XP, a ground-mount solar tracker designed to withstand extreme hail and wind events.

The solar tracker mount tilts solar panels up to 77 degrees, avoiding direct impact from hail stones.

Hail XP comes with a reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack and an upgraded damper. The tracker relies on AC power instead of batteries, helping support readiness to respond to hail events.

Array said the product was developed with direct input from customers, insurers and industry partners. The company said the hail-hardened product comes as insurers increasingly require proactive weather mitigation strategies in solar projects.

Without proper hail damage mitigation practices, North America’s $14 billion large-scale solar industry is a “sitting duck” with glass panels sitting in fields with “little to no protection,” said risk-mitigation service provider VDE.

Hail damage insurance claims represent only 2% of all claims filed but comprise over 50% of the total costs. VDE said insurance claims for utility-scale solar projects damaged by hail average roughly $58 million per claim.

The tracker integrates with proactive software like Array’s Smartrack Hail Alert Response and it patented passive wind stow technologies.

The company said Hail XP will be available for first shipments in early 2026.

“Hail XP is a breakthrough in tracker resilience,” said Aaron Gabelnick, Chief Strategy and Technology officer at ARRAY Technologies. “It represents a significant leap forward in safeguarding solar assets by combining innovative engineering with the robust reliability our products are known for, and our customers expect from ARRAY.”

Array Technologies is headquartered in Albequerque, New Mexico, with over 1,000 employees globally. It has delivered over 87 GW of solar trackers.

The company is traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker ARRY. In Q1, 2025, the company posted $302 million in revenue, increasing 97% year-over-year for the quarter. Net income was $16.8 million increasing 673% year-over-year.