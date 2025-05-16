Canada’s 1 GWh battery delivered ahead of schedule, below budget

Canadian-owned global power producer Northland Power Inc. has announced that its Oneida Energy Storage Project (“Oneida”) is now fully operational. The project, the largest of its kind currently in operation in Canada, was delivered ahead of schedule and below budget, the company said earlier in May.
“Today marks a major milestone for Northland and the Oneida project,” said Christine Healy, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northland. “Oneida represents a pivotal step in our strategy to develop and operate battery storage facilities. A first-of-its-kind in Canada, this facility supports grid stability and reliability in Ontario.”
Located in Haldimand County, Ontario, Oneida is a 250 MW / 1,000 MWh battery storage facility. The project features Tesla Megapack lithium ion batteries. It is Northland’s first operational energy storage project in Canada.
Read the full article on pv magazine’s ESS News website
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.