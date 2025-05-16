Canada’s 1 GWh battery delivered ahead of schedule, below budget

The Oneida project is the largest battery energy storage facility in operation in Canada.

Image: Northland Power

From ESS News

Canadian-owned global power producer Northland Power Inc. has announced that its Oneida Energy Storage Project (“Oneida”) is now fully operational. The project, the largest of its kind currently in operation in Canada, was delivered ahead of schedule and below budget, the company said earlier in May.

“Today marks a major milestone for Northland and the Oneida project,” said Christine Healy, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northland. “Oneida represents a pivotal step in our strategy to develop and operate battery storage facilities. A first-of-its-kind in Canada, this facility supports grid stability and reliability in Ontario.”

Located in Haldimand County, Ontario, Oneida is a 250 MW / 1,000 MWh battery storage facility. The project features Tesla Megapack lithium ion batteries. It is Northland’s first operational energy storage project in Canada.

Read the full article on pv magazine’s ESS News website

