Seven Connecticut correctional facilities save with solar

An 8.3 MW portfolio of solar projects are operational at seven Connecticut correctional facilities, which the Department of Corrections (DOC) expects will save more than $11 million in energy costs.

The systems will collectively deliver 8.3 MW of clean, renewable energy to the facilities, saving the state more than $11 million in energy costs over the lifetime of the panels. Combined, the systems will generate 11,185 MWh per year, offsetting nearly 5,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

The seven projects of the Connecticut DOC:

Cheshire Correctional Institution, Cheshire (2.4 MW)

Enfield Correctional Institution, Enfield (181 kW)

Manson Youth Institution, Cheshire (2.2. MW)

Osborn Correctional Institution, Somers (2.2 MW)

Robinson Correctional Institution A, Enfield (83 kW)

Robinson Correctional Institution B, Enfield (167 kW)

Willard Correctional Institution, Enfield (1 MW)

The impetus for the project came from within state agencies, which had a desire to deploy more solar, Alex Sarly, associate director of development at TotalEnergies told pv magazine USA. Sarly said that multiple agencies collaborated on a pilot and this DOC project is the “guinea pig.”

“Thanks to the work of the whole DOC team, along with the Department of Administrative Services and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the state now has a program with dozens of MWs of solar in development at various state agencies, with construction starting on more large projects like these this summer,” Sarly said.

All seven projects are located on the grounds of the correctional facilities. In total they use over 15,000 Canadian Solar modules, 50 SMA string inverters and Terrasmart racking.

During the planning phase, Sarly noted that TotalEnergies addressed the unique aspects of working within the DOC, which included navigating trenching to avoid existing utilities, even with limited historical documentation due to the age of the infrastructure. The team also developed a solution to relocate the existing K9 training area, “ensuring they maintained a dedicated and safe space for exercise and training, separate from the active construction zone,” Sarly said.

“The successful completion of the DOC’s seven solar installations demonstrates large-scale, distributed clean energy is both feasible and reliable,” Eric Potts, vice president of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, said. “These projects provide significant cost savings for the DOC while directly contributing to the state’s 2040 zero-carbon electricity target.”

The projects were financed by Connecticut Green Bank and TotalEnergies, an integrated energy company, which will own, operate and maintain the systems through a 25-year power purchase agreement executed by Connecticut’s Department of Administrative Services.

“Installing solar energy systems at correctional facilities is a way that we can deliver cost savings in the operations of state government while also reducing our carbon footprint,” Gov. Lamont said. “Correctional facilities provide a necessary public safety service for our communities, and their around-the-clock operations require a significant amount of energy to function. I am glad that we could get these projects completed and that our correctional facilities can begin taking advantage of the benefits of solar energy.”