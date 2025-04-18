In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Texas Senate passes anti-solar, anti-wind bill The bill exclusively places permit restrictions, fees and new regulatory requirements for solar and wind projects.

Commercial solar joint venture launched with $400 million investment Apollo announced an investment with Summit Ridge Energy to own and operate a portfolio of solar assets in Illinois.

Solar cells were not exempted from import tariffs in recent Executive Order Solar cells are not exempt from the recent reciprocal import tariffs, and recent reporting by major media outlets appears to be a mis-interpretation of government documentation.

Sunnova auctions gear as solar company struggles to survive The financially challenged residential solar company plans to auction an estimated $17 million of energy storage from Generac and other components.

Largest solar installation in Idaho Power grid to support data center Pleasant Valley Solar project partners are contributing to two scholarships to help boost community workforce needs and bolster energy labor market.

Tariffs the least of U.S. solar market’s worries While President Donald Trump’s sweeping levies on foreign imports have captured global headlines, antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigations into Southeast Asian products, along with a potential expansion of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, could pose even greater risks for US solar and energy storage.