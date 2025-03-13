Terabase surpasses $200 million in funding with Series C round

Terabase Energy has more than $200 million in funding after the company closed its $130 million Series-C financing round.

Terabase said the Series C funding will enable it to rapidly deploy its technologies at scale, which include Terafab, an automated utility-scale solar installation platform; PlantPredict, a solar-modeling software; and Construct, a construction management platform that, according to Terabase, has supported more than 12 GW of projects to date.

Terabase Energy digitalizes and automates utility-scale solar power plants. Its platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), software, automation, SCADA, and plant controls, to deliver renewable energy projects around the world. Some of the company’s investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Fifth Wall, SJF Ventures and EDP Ventures.

“The surge in energy demand, particularly from AI data centers, underscores the urgency of scalable, sustainable solutions,” said Kentaro Matsui, a managing partner at SoftBank.

Nearly half of all venture capital deployed in 2024 went to AI and machine learning startups. Recently, Zeitview, a specialist in visual artificial intelligence (AI) for critical infrastructure, announced a capital raise of $60 million.

The financing round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from both existing and new strategic investors. Softbank’s subsidiary, SB Energy, is also involved in a $100 billion artificial intelligence data center, announced by the Trump administration earlier this year.

Terabase said a large part of the funding will support the manufacturing scale-up of its robotics-assisted assembly line, Terafab, which according to the company, has installed 40 MW across multiple commercial projects in the U.S.

The company said Terafab is ready to deploy “hundreds of megawatts of solar” through 2026. According to Terafab, the system doubles installation productivity while enhancing build quality and eliminating manual lifting of heavy components to improve workplace safety.