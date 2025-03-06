RFI alert: Partners sought for 107 MW of community solar projects

A 151 kW community solar installation located on the campus of the Monastery of Our Lady Mt. Carmel in Washington, DC

Groundswell, a 501c3 Washington, D.C.-based organization that builds community power through community solar projects, is seeking responses and expressions of interest from developers and operations & maintenance (O&M) providers in relation to its Southeast Rural Power Program.

The organization was one of the recipients of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All Award, receiving approximately $156 million to deploy community solar and energy storage across the Southeast. The funds helped launch its new Southeast Rural Power Program, which aims to advance the design, installation, ownership and O&M of a series of community solar energy generation projects across eight states in the Southeastern United States.

The organization is looking for potential partners in the development of approximately 107 MW of residential-serving community solar projects in predominantly rural areas.

Individual projects will range from 200 kW to 5 MW. Groundswell is looking for project developers, firms, solar installers and others with experience in developing commercial-scale solar energy projects, ideally within the Southeast region. The organization noted that firms with experience in rural markets, as well as with municipal utilities and electric cooperatives are especially welcome to respond.

Projects in development include community solar, behind-the-meter solar projects serving community-based organizations, and large-scale solar projects that serve community-run utilities. See examples of Groundswell projects here.

Interested companies can send information to to SEruralpower@groundswell.org, by Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET. Questions can be sent to SEruralpower@groundswell.org. Groundswell said it will make best efforts to respond, sharing any responses with all RFI respondents.