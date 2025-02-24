Virtual power plant access extends through Solis, Derapi partnership

Virtual power plant (VPP) programs are expanding to battery storage owners in the U.S. and Canada through a partnership between inverter-manufacturer Solis and Derapi, an API platform for distributed energy resources (DERs).
Open to both residents and businesses, the platform will provide market- and utility-based programs via VPP and demand response providers.
Solis, a Chinese inverter manufacturer, recently introduced two new string inverters to the U.S. and Canadian markets.
“Energy storage inverters are an important part of the distributed energy ecosystem,” said Thomas Lee, a founder and president of Derapi. “These programs can immediately add Solis to their supported vendor lists with no additional integration work,” he said.
Derapi connects distributed energy devices with the platforms that manage, analyze and monetize them.
A VPP is a virtual aggregation of small-scale, DERs. Along with energy storage, VPPs include including vehicle chargers and demand-responsive devices such as water heaters, thermostats and appliances. VPP technology has shown promise in replacing natural-gas peaker plants on grids, offering additional capacity during times of peak electricity demand, all while saving costs for ratepayers.
The previous administration’s head of Department of Energy Loans Programs Office, Jigar Shah, was a strong supporter of VPP buildout. pv magazine USA interviewed Shah on the benefits of VPPs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.