Sunrise brief: U.S. surpasses 50 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity

U.S. surpasses 50 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity The buildout is happening across the domestic solar supply chain and, at full capacity, planned facilities will produce enough to meet the demand for solar in the U.S., according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Chris Wright confirmed as energy secretary Though not a denier of climate change, Wright says the “hazards of climate change are distant and uncertain” and that more fossil fuel production is needed to lift people from poverty.
Piclo opens electric grid flexibility marketplace in California The distributed energy resource market provider enables operators of batteries, smart EV chargers, and demand response systems to sell flexible capacity to utilities.
U.S. raises solar polysilicon, wafer and cell tariffs from China to 60% After the Biden administration doubled Section 301 tariffs from 25% to 50%, the Trump administration has added another 10%.
KORE Power halts Arizona energy storage factory The Arizona cell manufacturing plant is on hold, with little detail provided by Kore. The founder and CEO has also stepped down.
