Piclo opens electric grid flexibility marketplace in California

Piclo, a distributed energy resource (DER) marketplace operator, announced the launch of its grid flexibility platform in California.

The marketplace enables distributed solar-plus-batteries, standalone energy storage, smart EV chargers, and demand response systems to sell flexible energy capacity to electric utilities and Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs) across the state. Flexible energy resources can dispatch power, or reduce power usage, from specific locations at peak electricity demand hours, delivering high-value electricity when it is needed most.

Sunrun, among the largest residential solar installers in the U.S., is the first partner to list capacity on the marketplace, adding over 30 MW of flexible energy storage capacity. Piclo said additional DER aggregators will be announced in the coming week.

The aggregation of flexible energy resources enable small-scale energy assets to participate directly in the state’s Resource Adequacy requirements.

Piclo said its platform streamlines procurement for CCAs, enabling them to secure these resources before the upcoming California Energy Commission’s forecast deadline of April 1.

The Resource Adequacy program helps state regulators ensure the safe and reliable operation of the grid in real-time, providing sufficient resources to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) when and where needed. It is a legal obligation for all load serving entities within the CPUC’s jurisdiction, including investor-owned utilities , energy service providers, and CCAs. The program is also designed to incentivize the siting and construction of new resources needed for future grid reliability.

“While the challenges facing California’s grid are well known, what’s less recognized is the significant amount of untapped flexible capacity across the state. By providing a platform for DER owners and aggregators to monetize this capacity, we’re unlocking value while helping utilities and CCAs achieve better outcomes,” said James Johnston, chief executive officer, Piclo.

“These resources will help CCAs meet their Resource Adequacy obligations, by reducing peak load in 2026 and beyond,” said the company.

Aggregations of DERs are often referred to as virtual power plants (VPP). VPPs have shown promise creating a more reliable, flexible, and disaster-resilient electric grid, all while saving costs for ratepayers. The previous administration’s head of Department of Energy Loans Programs Office, Jigar Shah, was a vocal supporter of VPP buildout. It remains to be seen what goals the new administration will have for VPPs under the new Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.