Sunnova to integrate OpenSolar AI design tool

Sunnova Energy is integrating OpenSolar’s design software into Sunnova Catalyst, the company’s dealer sales, design and installation platform.

The OpenSolar software includes automated AI design. The integration will enable automatically generated solar installation designs within seconds, the company said.

The integration is aimed to bring “speed and precision” to designing solar installations, according to Jake Wachman, Sunnova’s senior vice president of technology and software engineering. According to Wachman, this will enable its users “to generate accurate proposals in seconds.”

According to OpenSolar, its end-to-end platform was the world’s first entirely free-to-use design, sales and project management platform. Instead of charging a licensing fee, OpenSolar said it derives revenue from its hardware and finance partners.