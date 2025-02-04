KORE Power halts Arizona energy storage factory

From ESS News

Battery energy storage manufacturer KORE Power announced on Friday that its CEO and founder had resigned, while its significant Arizona production site has been put up for sale.

KORE has named Jay Bellows as its new Chief Executive Officer, who had previously been president of the company since 2022, taking over from Lindsay Gorrill. The former founder will remain on the board.

“Over the years, I’ve had the immense privilege of building and growing this company alongside an extraordinary team and partners,” Gorrill said on LinkedIn.

In two official announcements, KORE announced the change in leadership and restructuring, saying, “Plans for the KOREPlex in Buckeye, Arizona will not move forward at this time.”

The KOREPlex facility was set to be a 1.3 million square foot or 215-acre site with multiple production lines for both advanced battery cells for transport and larger grid-scale batteries, using both nickel manganese cobalt and lithium ferro-phosphate batteries. The site is located in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area, west of the main city.

