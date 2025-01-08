Sunrise brief: U.S. electricity rates rise about 5% annually, outpacing inflation

Bifacial solar panels now recycled in North Carolina SolarPanelRecycling.com launches the first automated bifacial recycling line with reported 99% recovery rates.

Half of distribution transformers are approaching end of life Utilities buying distribution transformers face waiting times and higher prices, as do solar developers needing similar step-up transformers. Distributed solar can extend the useful life of distribution transformers, says an NREL report.

Solar panel cleaning: Emerging field in environment, health and safety Solar asset management traditionally emphasizes the electrical aspects of maintaining solar installations. However, solar panel cleaning is often an overlooked and oversimplified task within the solar industry.

IRA returns 4X on taxpayer investment A recent report by American Clean Power finds that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will create millions of jobs, boost economic growth and have lasting impact on the U.S. economy.

Agrivoltaic pilot program announced in New Jersey Agrivoltaics co-locates solar with agriculture. The incentive program will provide its results to inform the design of a permanent agrivoltaic program.

U.S. electricity rates rise about 5% annually, outpacing inflation While electricity generation costs have gone down thanks to technology like solar and wind, transmission and distribution costs have driven bills higher, said a report from Lawrence Berkeley National laboratory.