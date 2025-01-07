Agrivoltaic pilot program announced in New Jersey

A pilot program designed to incentivize agrivoltaics development is available in New Jersey.

The program will provide incentives within the Successor Solar Incentive Program, a permanent program that provides solar incentives to qualified solar electric generation facilities. The results that are obtained through the pilot will be used to create a formal state program.

According to the State of New Jersey, developing a program for pilot projects will help New Jersey reach its overall goal of having 100% clean energy by 2050.

Agrivoltaics, which is also known as “agrisolar” and “dual-use solar”, involves using land for both solar generation and agriculture.

The pilot program came into fruition in July 2021, when New Jersey Governor Murphy signed the Dual-Use Solar Energy Act of 2021, which directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to adopt rules establishing a Pilot Program for agrivoltaics development.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said the pilot program will create a new segment of New Jersey’s solar industry that is “compatible with the state’s rich agricultural heritage, and seeks to demonstrate and study the compatibility of agricultural or horticultural production and solar photovoltaic infrastructure on the same land.”

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities invited interested parties to submit Expressions of Interests for pre-qualification into the pilot program. Submissions are open, and may be sent through Feb. 14, 2025. The pilot program’s requirements can be found here.

In the U.S., there are already more than 500 active agrivoltaics sites, adding a total of 9 GW of solar capacity to the grid.