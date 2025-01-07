Sunrise brief: SolarEdge stock jumps as the company announces more layoffs

Grid-scale battery safety showing signs of progress amid growth With projections suggesting U.S. capacity of battery storage could exceed 100 GW by 2030, the industry’s focus on safety appears to be paying dividends.

Qcells acquiring community solar projects in New York The $49.5 million sale will include four community solar projects that total 25.58 MW.

SolarEdge stock jumps as the company announces more layoffs SolarEdge Technologies plans to lay off 400 employees globally, its fourth job-cut announcement in the past year. Recent safe harbor agreements and 45X credit sales may help the company on its path to recovery.

Ohio’s largest solar project goes online The 577 MW Fox Squirrel project will deliver renewable energy to Amazon.

Tesla smashes its own records with big increase in energy storage deployments in 2024 Tesla’s energy storage deployments broke its own year-on-year records in 2024, for another consecutive year.