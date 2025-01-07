Sunrise brief: SolarEdge stock jumps as the company announces more layoffs

Grid-scale battery safety showing signs of progress amid growth With projections suggesting U.S. capacity of battery storage could exceed 100 GW by 2030, the industry’s focus on safety appears to be paying dividends.
Qcells acquiring community solar projects in New York The $49.5 million sale will include four community solar projects that total 25.58 MW.
SolarEdge stock jumps as the company announces more layoffs SolarEdge Technologies plans to lay off 400 employees globally, its fourth job-cut announcement in the past year. Recent safe harbor agreements and 45X credit sales may help the company on its path to recovery.
Ohio’s largest solar project goes online The 577 MW Fox Squirrel project will deliver renewable energy to Amazon.
Tesla smashes its own records with big increase in energy storage deployments in 2024 Tesla’s energy storage deployments broke its own year-on-year records in 2024, for another consecutive year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.