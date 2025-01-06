Tesla smashes its own records with big increase in energy storage deployments in 2024

From ESS News

Tesla once again shattered its own records in 2024, announcing to the market that it had deployed 31.4 GWh of energy storage for the year. The record mark came just as Tesla said it had reached trial production at its new Megapack factory in Shanghai.

In its Q4 production release, the company announced that it had deployed 11.0 GWh of its energy storage products through its Megapack and Powerwall. Tesla currently operates a Megafactory in Lathrop, California, with an operational capacity of 10,000 Megapack units annually.

