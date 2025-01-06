Burns & McDonnell completes construction of 200 MW of solar in Iowa

Engineering consultant Burns & McDonnell announced it has completed construction of two utility-scale solar projects in Iowa. The projects will deliver electricity to Iowa’s utility Alliant Energy.

The two completed projects include the 150 MW Wever solar project and the 50 MW Creston solar project. Combined, the two projects are expected to collectively provide enough power for about 40,000 homes annually. The projects give a significant boost to Iowa’s solar output, which currently stands at just over 700 MW, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The Wever solar project spans about 900 acres in Lee County and is among the largest solar facilities in the state. The project was divided into two arrays—90 MW and 60 MW—four miles apart, which the firm said required complex electrical integration. The project was installed in a flood plain between the Skunk and Mississippi rivers, and a 500-year flood preparedness system with advanced drain tiles was installed to safeguard the environmentally sensitive site.

The 50 MW Creston solar project is located in Union County. Burns & McDonnell said it overcame challenges posed by uneven terrain and erosion risks near the Platte River. The team used advanced erosion control methods and precise grading techniques to stabilize the site.

A “significant portion” of the craftspeople on the two projects came from local unions, the company said. The projects advanced the solar workforce through apprenticeships and other on-the-job training.

Burns & McDonnell served as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm for the projects. Its work involved managing project schedules, optimizing costs and adhering to safety protocols. The company’s environmental specialists certified compliance with local, state and federal regulations throughout the design, construction and final restoration phases. The firm’s transmission and distribution group led the development of the collector substation and gen-tie, which deliver megawatts to the grid.

“From innovative engineering to self-perform construction, these projects highlight the value of an integrated EPC approach,” said Chad Cotter, vice president of solar at Burns & McDonnell.

As part of the project’s engagement with local Iowa counties, Burns & McDonnell raised $30,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa and organized food and toy drives in local areas.