Moving energy via batteries on railways

SunTrain is hoping to ship renewable energy via battery-powered trains, charged from solar and wind, using rail networks.

Image: SunTrain

Share

From ESS News

SunTrain, a U.S.-based energy transportation innovator, is tackling the challenge of renewable energy distribution with a novel solution: battery-powered trains rolling fully charged from sunny and windy locations to where the energy is needed.

The company was founded in 2021 on the back of the concept of shipping energy, in the same way oil and coal are shipped by rail for use in far-flung locations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Sunrise brief: Vista Sands 1.3 GW solar project approved in Wisconsin
17 December 2024 Also on the rise: Solar and storage on military bases. Survey captures wide-spread optimism for solar’s future, but respondents divided over AI. And m...